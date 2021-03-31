Last updated on .From the section European Football

Daniel Agger (right) and Lars Jacobsen have a contract with HB Koge that runs until the summer of 2024

Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger will begin his managerial career at Danish second-tier side HB Koge from the start of next season.

Agger, who played at Anfield between 2006 and 2014, will be joined by former Everton defender Lars Jacobsen, who is the new first-team coach.

"HB Koge is the perfect place for me to start," the 36-year-old said.

"I am very much looking forward to getting started, and I look forward to coming under pressure again."

Both Agger and Jacobsen have signed contracts that will run until the summer of 2024, and they stated that their ambition is for HB Koge to win promotion to the Danish Super League within that period.

Agger made 175 Premier League appearances during his eight-year spell with the Reds, and helped them win the League Cup in 2012.

Prior to that, the former Denmark international was part of the Brondby squad that won the Danish league and cup double during the 2005-05 season. He eventually finished his career at Brondby.