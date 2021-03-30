Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has defended captain Andrew Robertson from criticism and insisted the left-back is harshly treated by fans and pundits. (Sun) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, named Premiership player of the month for March, is determined to add the Scottish Cup to this season's title win. (Four Four Two) external-link

Scotland and Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney has paid tribute to his former Celtic skipper Scott Brown, saying the incoming Aberdeen player-coach will become a "top manager because he is a winner". (Sky Sports) external-link

The Old Firm should be invited join Ligue 1 to benefit the French and Scottish game, claims a leading sports economist. (Scotsman) external-link

Paul Dalglish, a former team-mate and coaching rival of Stephen Glass, has backed the new Aberdeen manager to bring an exciting brand of attacking football to Pittodrie and develop the club's young talent. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs are putting together an "attractive" offer aimed at keeping Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine, who arrived in January on a deal until the end of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link