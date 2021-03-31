Premier League: Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd & Liverpool highest spenders on agent fees
Premier League clubs paid out more than £272m to football agents during 2020-21, an increase of almost £9m on the previous year.
Chelsea were the highest spending club in the top flight, paying over £35.2m to agents between 1 February 2020 and 1 February 2021.
Manchester City (£30.2m), Manchester United (£29.8m) and Liverpool (£21.7m) were the next biggest spenders.
West Brom were the lowest spenders after paying out £4.2m.
In the Championship, the amount spent on agents' fees was down by more than £9m compared to the previous 12 months.
Second-tier clubs spent £40.8m in total, with Norwich (£6.8m) and Bournemouth (£5.8m) spending the most.
In League One and League Two, the figure spent on agents was slightly down on the previous 12 months.
|How much each PL club spent on agents' fees in 2020/21
|Arsenal
|£16,462,480
|Aston Villa
|£8,928,343
|Brighton
|£7,496,038
|Burnley
|£4,458,520
|Chelsea
|£35,247,822
|Crystal Palace
|£6,760,093
|Everton
|£14,071,886
|Fulham
|£9,347,927
|Leeds
|£7,034,943
|Leicester
|£12,518,018
|Liverpool
|£21,652,589
|Manchester City
|£30,174,615
|Manchester United
|£29,801,555
|Newcastle
|£11,349,953
|Sheffield United
|£7,081,018
|Southampton
|£6,804,154
|Tottenham
|£16,520,177
|West Brom
|£4,222,059
|West Ham
|£9,689,567
|Wolves
|£12,598,466
|Total
|£272,220,223
