Premier League: Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd & Liverpool highest spenders on agent fees

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner training for Chelsea
Chelsea spent almost £225m on new players this season, including the purchases of Germany pair Kai Havertz (£72m) and Timo Werner (£48m)

Premier League clubs paid out more than £272m to football agents during 2020-21, an increase of almost £9m on the previous year.

Chelsea were the highest spending club in the top flight, paying over £35.2m to agents between 1 February 2020 and 1 February 2021.

Manchester City (£30.2m), Manchester United (£29.8m) and Liverpool (£21.7m) were the next biggest spenders.

West Brom were the lowest spenders after paying out £4.2m.

In the Championship, the amount spent on agents' fees was down by more than £9m compared to the previous 12 months.

Second-tier clubs spent £40.8m in total, with Norwich (£6.8m) and Bournemouth (£5.8m) spending the most.

In League One and League Two, the figure spent on agents was slightly down on the previous 12 months.

How much each PL club spent on agents' fees in 2020/21
Arsenal£16,462,480
Aston Villa£8,928,343
Brighton£7,496,038
Burnley£4,458,520
Chelsea£35,247,822
Crystal Palace£6,760,093
Everton£14,071,886
Fulham£9,347,927
Leeds£7,034,943
Leicester£12,518,018
Liverpool£21,652,589
Manchester City£30,174,615
Manchester United£29,801,555
Newcastle£11,349,953
Sheffield United£7,081,018
Southampton£6,804,154
Tottenham£16,520,177
West Brom£4,222,059
West Ham£9,689,567
Wolves£12,598,466
Total£272,220,223
