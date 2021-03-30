Last updated on .From the section Irish

Greg Moorhouse set Glenavon on their way to a comfortable victory

Andy Hall hit a double as Glenavon thumped bottom side Dungannon Swifts 4-0 at Stangmore Park.

Greg Moorhouse pounced on a defensive mistake to fire Glenavon in front before Hall hit the net with free-kicks two minutes apart,

Matthew Smyth's own-goal made it 4-0 before Swifts half-time substitute Rory Patterson missed a penalty.

An injured Patterson was shown two yellow cards, both for dissent, as he was being subbed on 59 minutes.

The visitors made a 10th-minute breakthrough with Moorhouse intercepting Ethan McGee's underhit backpass before slotting past Sam Johnston.

Hall gave a quickfire free-kick masterclass - he made it 2-0 by sending it low round the wall into the bottom corner before flighting the ball over the wall with Johnston getting a hand to it but not enough.

Fortune favoured the Lurgan Blues four minutes after the break with Matthew Fitzpatrick's attempted chip hitting Smyth and going past a helpless Johnston.

It was a dramatic 14 minutes for Patterson - having his spot-kick saved by Craig Hyland and then picking up an injury.

While walking off to be substituted he was twice booked by referee Lee Tavinder for dissent as Dungannon's miserable night continued.

They also had to play out the final four minutes with nine men when Daniel Hughes was forced off injured and with all substitutes already used.