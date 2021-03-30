Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales players show their feelings towards racism

Wales players made their feelings clear about racist abuse aimed at some of their players ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic.

The team wore Show Racism the Red Card T-shirts during the warm-up.

Wales players Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo were racially abused on Instagram after Wales' 1-0 win over Mexico on Saturday.

Wales captain Bale later said he would join a social media boycott if more is not done to combat "toxic" abuse.

Police are investigating the racist abuse aimed at Cabango and Matondo, which led to former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw urging social media companies to delete abusers' accounts, but also educate them.

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry has said he is removing himself from social media because of racism and bullying.

Before Wales kicked off against Czech Republic, ex-Wales forward Nathan Blake said he would not join social media because of the racism evident there.

Blake told BBC Radio Wales: "This is the main reason why I don't do social media - because I'm not the type of person who's ever been able to take that, I'm 49 and I'm not going to start now.

"The choice for me is don't do social media at all or go on there and open yourself up to this sort of abuse."