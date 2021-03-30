Turkey v Latvia

Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).
Line-ups
Turkey
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23Çakir
- 3Müldür
- 15Kabak
- 4Söyüncü
- 18Erkin
- 5Yokuslu
- 19Karaman
- 11Yazici
- 6Tufan
- 10Calhanoglu
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 1Günok
- 2Bardakci
- 7Kökcü
- 8Balci
- 9Destan
- 12Bayindir
- 13Meras
- 14Antalyali
- 16Ünal
- 20Türüç
- 21Akbunar
- 22Ozturk
Latvia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steinbors
- 15Fjodorovs
- 5Cernomordijs
- 3Oss
- 13Jurkovskis
- 4Emsis
- 6Tobers
- 11Savalnieks
- 10Ikaunieks
- 14Ciganiks
- 20Uldrikis
Substitutes
- 2Maksimenko
- 7Kamess
- 8Solovjovs
- 9Ikaunieks
- 12Ozols
- 16Jaunzems
- 17Zjuzins
- 18Tarasovs
- 19Krollis
- 21Saveljevs
- 22Ontuzans
- 23Zviedris
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenan Karaman.
Attempt missed. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Turkey).
Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).
Goal!
Goal! Turkey 1, Latvia 0. Kenan Karaman (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Roberts Savalnieks.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Marcis Oss.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.