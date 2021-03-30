World Cup Qualifying - European
TurkeyTurkey1LatviaLatvia0

Turkey v Latvia

Line-ups

Turkey

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23Çakir
  • 3Müldür
  • 15Kabak
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 18Erkin
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 19Karaman
  • 11Yazici
  • 6Tufan
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 1Günok
  • 2Bardakci
  • 7Kökcü
  • 8Balci
  • 9Destan
  • 12Bayindir
  • 13Meras
  • 14Antalyali
  • 16Ünal
  • 20Türüç
  • 21Akbunar
  • 22Ozturk

Latvia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steinbors
  • 15Fjodorovs
  • 5Cernomordijs
  • 3Oss
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 4Emsis
  • 6Tobers
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 10Ikaunieks
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 20Uldrikis

Substitutes

  • 2Maksimenko
  • 7Kamess
  • 8Solovjovs
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 12Ozols
  • 16Jaunzems
  • 17Zjuzins
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 19Krollis
  • 21Saveljevs
  • 22Ontuzans
  • 23Zviedris
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).

  2. Post update

    Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenan Karaman.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Tufan (Turkey).

  6. Post update

    Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Turkey 1, Latvia 0. Kenan Karaman (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Roberts Savalnieks.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Marcis Oss.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32107527
2Portugal31203215
3Luxembourg21101014
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22004046
2Spain21103214
3Greece10101101
4Georgia200213-20
5Kosovo100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22004046
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania100101-10
4Northern Ireland100102-20
5Bulgaria200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21103124
2Finland20203302
3Ukraine20202202
4Bos-Herze10102201
5Kazakhstan100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep31207345
2Belgium31204225
3Belarus21104224
4Wales201113-21
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200100106
2Austria21105324
3Scotland20203302
4Faroe Islands201124-21
5Israel201113-21
6Moldova201119-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey33008269
2Montenegro32106247
3Netherlands31114404
4Norway31113304
5Gibraltar301217-61
6Latvia300315-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32105237
2Croatia31111104
3Cyprus31111104
4Slovakia30302203
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta302135-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Poland21106334
3Hungary21106334
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200204-40
6San Marino200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22004046
2Armenia22003036
3North Macedonia21017343
4Romania21013303
5Iceland200205-50
6Liechtenstein200206-60
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

