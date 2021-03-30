World Cup Qualifying - European
MontenegroMontenegro0NorwayNorway0

Montenegro v Norway

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Montenegro

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mijatovic
  • 23Marusic
  • 5Vujacic
  • 15Savic
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 19Scekic
  • 18Kosovic
  • 2Lagator
  • 10Jovetic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 7Djurdjevic

Substitutes

  • 3Radunovic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 8Ivanovic
  • 9Islamovic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 12Sarkic
  • 13Dragojevic
  • 14Martinovic
  • 16Jovovic
  • 20Raspopovic
  • 21Boljevic
  • 22Simic

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jarstein
  • 16Svensson
  • 2Gregersen
  • 3Ajer
  • 5Meling
  • 22Thorsby
  • 8Berg
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 23Haaland
  • 9Sørloth

Substitutes

  • 4Strandberg
  • 6Gabrielsen
  • 7King
  • 12Hansen
  • 13Grytebust
  • 14Ryerson
  • 15Hauge
  • 17Linnes
  • 18Midtsjø
  • 19Fossum
  • 20Møller Dæhli
  • 21Østigard
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamMontenegroAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Montenegro. Stevan Jovetic tries a through ball, but Uros Djurdjevic is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Jonas Svensson (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Montenegro).

  5. Post update

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro).

  7. Post update

    Alexander Sørloth (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Scekic (Montenegro).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Birger Meling (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Adam Marusic.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Morten Thorsby.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Montenegro. Milan Mijatovic tries a through ball, but Uros Djurdjevic is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Dusan Lagator.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Norway).

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32107527
2Portugal31203215
3Luxembourg21101014
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22004046
2Spain21103214
3Greece10101101
4Georgia200213-20
5Kosovo100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22004046
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania100101-10
4Northern Ireland100102-20
5Bulgaria200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21103124
2Finland20203302
3Ukraine20202202
4Bos-Herze10102201
5Kazakhstan100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep31207345
2Belgium31204225
3Belarus21104224
4Wales201113-21
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200100106
2Austria21105324
3Scotland20203302
4Faroe Islands201124-21
5Israel201113-21
6Moldova201119-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey33008269
2Montenegro32106247
3Netherlands31114404
4Norway31113304
5Gibraltar301217-61
6Latvia300315-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32105237
2Croatia31111104
3Cyprus31111104
4Slovakia30302203
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta302135-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Poland21106334
3Hungary21106334
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200204-40
6San Marino200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22004046
2Armenia22003036
3North Macedonia21017343
4Romania21013303
5Iceland200205-50
6Liechtenstein200206-60
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories