Montenegro v Norway

Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Montenegro
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mijatovic
- 23Marusic
- 5Vujacic
- 15Savic
- 6Tomasevic
- 19Scekic
- 18Kosovic
- 2Lagator
- 10Jovetic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 7Djurdjevic
Substitutes
- 3Radunovic
- 4Vukcevic
- 8Ivanovic
- 9Islamovic
- 11Beqiraj
- 12Sarkic
- 13Dragojevic
- 14Martinovic
- 16Jovovic
- 20Raspopovic
- 21Boljevic
- 22Simic
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Jarstein
- 16Svensson
- 2Gregersen
- 3Ajer
- 5Meling
- 22Thorsby
- 8Berg
- 11Elyounoussi
- 10Ødegaard
- 23Haaland
- 9Sørloth
Substitutes
- 4Strandberg
- 6Gabrielsen
- 7King
- 12Hansen
- 13Grytebust
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 17Linnes
- 18Midtsjø
- 19Fossum
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 21Østigard
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Offside, Montenegro. Stevan Jovetic tries a through ball, but Uros Djurdjevic is caught offside.
Jonas Svensson (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Montenegro).
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro).
Alexander Sørloth (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandar Scekic (Montenegro).
Attempt missed. Birger Meling (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Adam Marusic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Morten Thorsby.
Offside, Montenegro. Milan Mijatovic tries a through ball, but Uros Djurdjevic is caught offside.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Dusan Lagator.
Post update
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Norway).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.