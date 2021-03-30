World Cup Qualifying - European
SlovakiaSlovakia0RussiaRussia0

Slovakia v Russia

Line-ups

Slovakia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Kuciak
  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Satka
  • 14Skriniar
  • 15Hubocan
  • 19Kucka
  • 7Hromada
  • 22Koscelnik
  • 8Duda
  • 20Mak
  • 18Schranz

Substitutes

  • 3Pauschek
  • 4Haraslin
  • 6Gregus
  • 9Bozenik
  • 10Strelec
  • 11Bero
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 16Holubek
  • 17Suslov
  • 21Duris
  • 23Greif

Russia

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Shunin
  • 5Semenov
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 23Kuzyaev
  • 7Ozdoev
  • 17Golovin
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 11Zhemaletdinov
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 3Neustädter
  • 4Karavaev
  • 6Mostovoy
  • 8Fomin
  • 9Sobolev
  • 10Zabolotny
  • 12Dyupin
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Lunev
  • 19Mukhin
  • 20Ionov
  • 21Mirzov
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovakiaAway TeamRussia
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Russia. Conceded by Tomas Hubocan.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Schranz (Slovakia).

  3. Post update

    Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Schranz (Slovakia).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Andrey Semenov (Russia).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).

  7. Post update

    Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia).

  9. Post update

    Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Martin Koscelnik (Slovakia).

  13. Post update

    Fedor Kudryashov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).

  15. Post update

    Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Jakub Hromada (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Russia).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Daler Kuzyaev (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Robert Mak (Slovakia).

