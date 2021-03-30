Croatia v Malta

Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).
- Get updates from Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers, along with live text coverage of Wales v Czech Republic
Line-ups
Croatia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Livakovic
- 20Juranovic
- 21Vida
- 5Caleta-Car
- 22Melnjak
- 19Badelj
- 8Kovacic
- 15Pasalic
- 13Vlasic
- 18Orsic
- 14Budimir
Substitutes
- 2Vrsaljko
- 3Barisic
- 4Perisic
- 6Lovren
- 7Brekalo
- 10Modric
- 11Brozovic
- 12L Kalinic
- 16Uremovic
- 17Lovric
- 23Sluga
Malta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Bonello
- 2Shaw
- 13Pepe
- 4Borg
- 7Mbong
- 19Kristensen
- 6Guillaumier
- 3Camenzuli
- 17Teuma
- 10Pisani
- 23Satariano
Substitutes
- 5Agius
- 8Grech
- 9Nwoko
- 11Mbong
- 12Calleja
- 14Montebello
- 15Corbalan
- 16Galea
- 18Muscat
- 20Gambin
- 21Micallef
- 22Muscat
- Referee:
- Lionel Tschudi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Budimir (Croatia).
Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mario Pasalic (Croatia) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic with a cross.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ryan Camenzuli.
Ante Budimir (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kurt Shaw (Malta).
Attempt saved. Joseph Mbong (Malta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Pisani (Malta).
Attempt missed. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Milan Badelj.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.