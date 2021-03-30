World Cup Qualifying - European
CroatiaCroatia0MaltaMalta0

Croatia v Malta

Line-ups

Croatia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Livakovic
  • 20Juranovic
  • 21Vida
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 22Melnjak
  • 19Badelj
  • 8Kovacic
  • 15Pasalic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 18Orsic
  • 14Budimir

Substitutes

  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 3Barisic
  • 4Perisic
  • 6Lovren
  • 7Brekalo
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 12L Kalinic
  • 16Uremovic
  • 17Lovric
  • 23Sluga

Malta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bonello
  • 2Shaw
  • 13Pepe
  • 4Borg
  • 7Mbong
  • 19Kristensen
  • 6Guillaumier
  • 3Camenzuli
  • 17Teuma
  • 10Pisani
  • 23Satariano

Substitutes

  • 5Agius
  • 8Grech
  • 9Nwoko
  • 11Mbong
  • 12Calleja
  • 14Montebello
  • 15Corbalan
  • 16Galea
  • 18Muscat
  • 20Gambin
  • 21Micallef
  • 22Muscat
Referee:
Lionel Tschudi

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).

  2. Post update

    Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ante Budimir (Croatia).

  4. Post update

    Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Mario Pasalic (Croatia) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ryan Camenzuli.

  7. Post update

    Ante Budimir (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kurt Shaw (Malta).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joseph Mbong (Malta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Pisani (Malta).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Milan Badelj.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32107527
2Portugal31203215
3Luxembourg21101014
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22004046
2Spain21103214
3Greece10101101
4Georgia200213-20
5Kosovo100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22004046
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania100101-10
4Northern Ireland100102-20
5Bulgaria200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21103124
2Finland20203302
3Ukraine20202202
4Bos-Herze10102201
5Kazakhstan100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep31207345
2Belgium31204225
3Belarus21104224
4Wales201113-21
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200100106
2Austria21105324
3Scotland20203302
4Faroe Islands201124-21
5Israel201113-21
6Moldova201119-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey33008269
2Montenegro32106247
3Netherlands31114404
4Norway31113304
5Gibraltar301217-61
6Latvia300315-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32105237
2Croatia31111104
3Cyprus31111104
4Slovakia30302203
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta302135-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Poland21106334
3Hungary21106334
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200204-40
6San Marino200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22004046
2Armenia22003036
3North Macedonia21017343
4Romania21013303
5Iceland200205-50
6Liechtenstein200206-60
Top Stories