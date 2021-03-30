Azerbaijan v Serbia

Match ends, Azerbaijan 1, Serbia 2.
Line-ups
Azerbaijan
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Mahammadaliyev
- 13Huseynov
- 15Huseynov
- 5Medvedev
- 14Badalov
- 18Krivotsyuk
- 8Mahmudov
- 20Ibrahimli
- 3SalahliSubstituted forXalilzadeat 72'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 7NurievSubstituted forEmreliat 69'minutesSubstituted forJafarguliyevat 79'minutes
- 9GhorbaniSubstituted forSeydaevat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Balayev
- 2Taskin
- 4Aliyev
- 6Mustafayev
- 10Emreli
- 11Seydaev
- 16Isaev
- 17Jafarguliyev
- 19Xalilzade
- 21Diniyev
- 22Bayramov
- 23Dzhenetov
Serbia
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Rajkovic
- 5SpajicBooked at 45mins
- 13Mitrovic
- 2Pavlovic
- 7RadonjicSubstituted forRisticat 86'minutes
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 8GudeljBooked at 76mins
- 6MaksimovicSubstituted forGrujicat 64'minutes
- 17KosticSubstituted forZivkovicat 64'minutes
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forVlahovicat 86'minutes
- 10TadicSubstituted forJovicat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Petkovic
- 4Ilic
- 11Jovic
- 14Zivkovic
- 15Krsticic
- 16Lukic
- 18Vlahovic
- 19Ristic
- 21Djuricic
- 22Grujic
- 23Nikolic
- Referee:
- Roi Reinshreiber
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Azerbaijan 1, Serbia 2.
Foul by Marko Grujic (Serbia).
Elvin Badalov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Badavi Huseynov (Azerbaijan).
Hand ball by Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan).
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Tamkin Xalilzade.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Uros Spajic.
Uros Spajic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elvin Jafarguliyev (Azerbaijan).
Luka Jovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ismayil Ibrahimli (Azerbaijan).
Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia).
Badavi Huseynov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Uros Spajic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan).
Substitution, Serbia. Mihailo Ristic replaces Nemanja Radonjic.
Substitution, Serbia. Dusan Vlahovic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.