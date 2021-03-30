World Cup Qualifying - European
AzerbaijanAzerbaijan1SerbiaSerbia2

Azerbaijan v Serbia

Line-ups

Azerbaijan

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 13Huseynov
  • 15Huseynov
  • 5Medvedev
  • 14Badalov
  • 18Krivotsyuk
  • 8Mahmudov
  • 20Ibrahimli
  • 3SalahliSubstituted forXalilzadeat 72'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7NurievSubstituted forEmreliat 69'minutesSubstituted forJafarguliyevat 79'minutes
  • 9GhorbaniSubstituted forSeydaevat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Balayev
  • 2Taskin
  • 4Aliyev
  • 6Mustafayev
  • 10Emreli
  • 11Seydaev
  • 16Isaev
  • 17Jafarguliyev
  • 19Xalilzade
  • 21Diniyev
  • 22Bayramov
  • 23Dzhenetov

Serbia

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Rajkovic
  • 5SpajicBooked at 45mins
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 2Pavlovic
  • 7RadonjicSubstituted forRisticat 86'minutes
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 8GudeljBooked at 76mins
  • 6MaksimovicSubstituted forGrujicat 64'minutes
  • 17KosticSubstituted forZivkovicat 64'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forVlahovicat 86'minutes
  • 10TadicSubstituted forJovicat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Petkovic
  • 4Ilic
  • 11Jovic
  • 14Zivkovic
  • 15Krsticic
  • 16Lukic
  • 18Vlahovic
  • 19Ristic
  • 21Djuricic
  • 22Grujic
  • 23Nikolic
Referee:
Roi Reinshreiber

Match Stats

Home TeamAzerbaijanAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home19
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Azerbaijan 1, Serbia 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Azerbaijan 1, Serbia 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marko Grujic (Serbia).

  4. Post update

    Elvin Badalov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Badavi Huseynov (Azerbaijan).

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Tamkin Xalilzade.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Uros Spajic.

  10. Post update

    Uros Spajic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Elvin Jafarguliyev (Azerbaijan).

  12. Post update

    Luka Jovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ismayil Ibrahimli (Azerbaijan).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia).

  15. Post update

    Badavi Huseynov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Uros Spajic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Serbia. Mihailo Ristic replaces Nemanja Radonjic.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Serbia. Dusan Vlahovic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

