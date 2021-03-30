World Cup Qualifying - European
GibraltarGibraltar0NetherlandsNetherlands0

Gibraltar v Netherlands

Line-ups

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Coleing
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 6Wiseman
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 2Jolley
  • 10Walker
  • 5Annesley
  • 8Ronan
  • 7Casciaro
  • 19De Barr

Substitutes

  • 1Goldwin
  • 3Valarino
  • 9Styche
  • 11Casciaro
  • 12Moulds
  • 13Banda
  • 15Barnett
  • 17Borge
  • 18Santos
  • 20Peacock
  • 21Morgan
  • 22Torrilla

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 22Dumfries
  • 3de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 5Wijndal
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 6Klaassen
  • 21de Jong
  • 11Berghuis
  • 19de Jong
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 4Veltman
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 9Babel
  • 12van Aanholt
  • 13Stekelenburg
  • 14Gravenberch
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Stengs
  • 18Malen
  • 20van de Beek
  • 23Bizot
Referee:
João Pinheiro

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home16%
Away84%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Owen Wijndal (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  3. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lee Henry Casciaro (Gibraltar).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Andre Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

  9. Post update

    Lee Henry Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Andre Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).

  11. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32107527
2Portugal31203215
3Luxembourg21101014
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22004046
2Spain21103214
3Greece10101101
4Georgia200213-20
5Kosovo100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22004046
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania100101-10
4Northern Ireland100102-20
5Bulgaria200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21103124
2Finland20203302
3Ukraine20202202
4Bos-Herze10102201
5Kazakhstan100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium32105237
2Czech Rep31207345
3Belarus21014313
4Wales201113-21
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200100106
2Austria21105324
3Scotland20203302
4Faroe Islands201124-21
5Israel201113-21
6Moldova201119-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey33008269
2Montenegro32106247
3Netherlands31114404
4Norway31113304
5Gibraltar301217-61
6Latvia300315-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32105237
2Croatia31111104
3Cyprus31111104
4Slovakia30302203
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta302135-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Poland21106334
3Hungary21106334
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200204-40
6San Marino200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22004046
2Armenia22003036
3North Macedonia21017343
4Romania21013303
5Iceland200205-50
6Liechtenstein200206-60
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

