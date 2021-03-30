Gibraltar v Netherlands

Attempt missed. Owen Wijndal (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Line-ups
Gibraltar
Formation 5-4-1
- 23Coleing
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 6Wiseman
- 16Mouelhi
- 2Jolley
- 10Walker
- 5Annesley
- 8Ronan
- 7Casciaro
- 19De Barr
Substitutes
- 1Goldwin
- 3Valarino
- 9Styche
- 11Casciaro
- 12Moulds
- 13Banda
- 15Barnett
- 17Borge
- 18Santos
- 20Peacock
- 21Morgan
- 22Torrilla
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Krul
- 22Dumfries
- 3de Ligt
- 17Blind
- 5Wijndal
- 8Wijnaldum
- 6Klaassen
- 21de Jong
- 11Berghuis
- 19de Jong
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 4Veltman
- 7Bergwijn
- 9Babel
- 12van Aanholt
- 13Stekelenburg
- 14Gravenberch
- 15de Roon
- 16Stengs
- 18Malen
- 20van de Beek
- 23Bizot
- Referee:
- João Pinheiro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home16%
- Away84%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Henry Casciaro (Gibraltar).
Offside, Netherlands. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.
Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andre Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).
Lee Henry Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andre Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.