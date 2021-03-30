Luxembourg v Portugal

Attempt blocked. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerson Rodrigues.
LuxembourgLuxembourg0PortugalPortugal0
Last updated on .From the section Football
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-2-3-1
Foul by Rúben Neves (Portugal).
Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Diogo Jota (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).
Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).
Diogo Jota (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Luxembourg. Anthony Moris tries a through ball, but Danel Sinani is caught offside.
Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).
Renato Sanches (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Renato Sanches (Portugal).
Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Serbia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Portugal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Luxembourg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|R. of Ireland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|5
|Azerbaijan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|3
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|Bulgaria
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Turkey
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|2
|Montenegro
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|7
|3
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Norway
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|5
|Gibraltar
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|1
|6
|Latvia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Armenia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|3
|North Macedonia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Romania
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|Iceland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|6
|Liechtenstein
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0