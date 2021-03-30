World Cup Qualifying - European
LuxembourgLuxembourg0PortugalPortugal0

Luxembourg v Portugal

Line-ups

Luxembourg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 7Gerson
  • 17Pinto
  • 11Thill
  • 8Martins Pereira
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 15Thill
  • 10Rodrigues
  • 9Sinani

Substitutes

  • 3Mahmutovic
  • 5Bohnert
  • 6Rupil
  • 12Schon
  • 13Dzogovic
  • 14Deville
  • 19Skenderovic
  • 20Muratovic
  • 21Thill
  • 22Martins da Graça
  • 23Fox

Portugal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Lopes
  • 20Cancelo
  • 6José Fonte
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Tavares Mendes
  • 18Neves
  • 16Renato Sanches
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 23Sequeira
  • 17Jota
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 2Novo Neto
  • 3Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 9André Silva
  • 11Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 14Oliveira
  • 15Ferreira Silva
  • 19Neto
  • 21Cédric Soares
  • 22Dantas da Silva
Referee:
Sergei Ivanov

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourgAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerson Rodrigues.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Neves (Portugal).

  3. Post update

    Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Diogo Jota (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).

  7. Post update

    Diogo Jota (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Luxembourg. Anthony Moris tries a through ball, but Danel Sinani is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).

  10. Post update

    Renato Sanches (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Renato Sanches (Portugal).

  12. Post update

    Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32107527
2Portugal31203215
3Luxembourg21101014
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22004046
2Spain21103214
3Greece10101101
4Georgia200213-20
5Kosovo100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22004046
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania100101-10
4Northern Ireland100102-20
5Bulgaria200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21103124
2Finland20203302
3Ukraine20202202
4Bos-Herze10102201
5Kazakhstan100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium32105237
2Czech Rep31207345
3Belarus21014313
4Wales201113-21
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200100106
2Austria21105324
3Scotland20203302
4Faroe Islands201124-21
5Israel201113-21
6Moldova201119-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey33008269
2Montenegro32106247
3Netherlands31114404
4Norway31113304
5Gibraltar301217-61
6Latvia300315-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32105237
2Croatia31111104
3Cyprus31111104
4Slovakia30302203
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta302135-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Poland21106334
3Hungary21106334
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200204-40
6San Marino200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22004046
2Armenia22003036
3North Macedonia21017343
4Romania21013303
5Iceland200205-50
6Liechtenstein200206-60
