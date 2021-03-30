Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers cut Falkirk's lead at the top of Scottish League 1 after beating Airdrieonians 2-0.

Two strikes by Jamie Masson gave Cove victory while 10-man Falkirk were held 1-1 against Dumbarton.

Rabin Omar put the Sons ahead but Anton Dowds levelled before Mark Durnan was sent off for violent conduct.

Third-placed Montrose moved two points clear of Partick Thistle by beating East Fife 3-0. Thistle drew 2-2 with Forfar while Clyde beat Peterhead.

Graham Webster and Andrew Steeves netted for Montrose in the first half and Lewis Milne struck their third after the break.

Scott Fenwick twice put Forfar ahead at Firhill, Connor Murray then Brian Graham levelling for the Jags.

Craig Howie's free-kick and Ross Cunningham's shot gave Clyde a win that took them out of the bottom two and meant Dumbarton dropped into the relegation play-off spot.