Belgium v Belarus

Goal! Belgium 1, Belarus 0. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jéremy Doku.
BelgiumBelgium1BelarusBelarus0
Formation 3-4-3
Formation 5-4-1
Hans Vanaken (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jury Kendysh (Belarus).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Aleksandr Gutor.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nikita Naumov.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Aleksandr Gutor.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Serbia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Portugal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Luxembourg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|R. of Ireland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|5
|Azerbaijan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|3
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|Bulgaria
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Turkey
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|2
|Montenegro
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|7
|3
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Norway
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|5
|Gibraltar
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|1
|6
|Latvia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Armenia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|3
|North Macedonia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Romania
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|Iceland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|6
|Liechtenstein
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0