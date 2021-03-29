Jersey Football Combination delayed Inter-League Cup semi-final date confirmed
Jersey Football Combination will finally get to play their delayed 2019-20 season Inter-League Cup semi-final at the end of April.
They will play away to the Dorset Premier League on Tuesday, 27 April after the fixture was postponed last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The winners of the tie at Bridport FC will face the West Cheshire League in the final at St George's Park on 9 May.
All matches will be played behind closed doors.
The Inter-League Cup takes place every two seasons and is a knockout competition open for representative teams of leagues from Step 7 of the National League System, and other leagues as decided by The FA.
It is strictly for amateur players who have never been under a written professional contract.
The winners go on to represent England in the Uefa Regions Cup.