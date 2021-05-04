League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic19:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull452781080374389
2Peterborough452591179453484
3Sunderland452016969412876
4Lincoln City4422101268472176
5Blackpool4421111257372074
6Portsmouth452191565501572
7Oxford Utd452181673561771
8Charlton4418141266551168
9MK Dons451811166459565
10Ipswich441811154345-265
11Gillingham451810176260264
12Doncaster44197186261164
13Accrington451713156268-664
14Crewe451712165359-663
15Fleetwood451612174843560
16Burton451512186169-857
17Shrewsbury441314174854-653
18Plymouth451411205379-2653
19Wimbledon451214195470-1650
20Wigan45139235173-2248
21Rochdale451014215878-2044
22Northampton451111234066-2644
23Swindon45124295186-3540
24Bristol Rovers45108274069-2938
