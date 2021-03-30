Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lewandowski won the German league and cup double last season plus the Champions League with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will be sidelined for about a month with a knee injury, ruling him out of the Champions League quarter-final against Paris St-Germain.

The 32-year-old Poland international limped off during Sunday's 3-0 win over Andorra after scoring two goals.

Lewandowski had already been ruled out of Wednesday's 2022 World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley.

"He has suffered sprained ligaments in his right knee," said the German club.

Lewandowski, whose injury was confirmed on Monday, returned to Germany for further treatment.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern travel to second-placed RB Leipzig, who are four points behind them, on Saturday (17:30 BST).

Four days later, holders Bayern host PSG in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, before travelling to the French champions for the return leg on 13 April.

Should Bayern win the tie, the prognosis of a month-long absence could see Lewandowski also miss the first leg of the semi-final.

Bayern or PSG will meet Premier League leaders Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the last four, with the games taking place on on 27-28 April and 4-5 May.