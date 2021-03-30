Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez earned a 1-1 draw against Burnley with a stoppage-time penalty when the sides last met at Molineux in August 2019

Wolves' home game against Burnley will be shown live on BBC Sport in the next batch of Premier League fixtures to be moved for television coverage.

Wolves will host Burnley at Molineux on 12:00 BST on Sunday, 25 April.

Leaders Manchester City will now travel to Aston Villa on Wednesday, 21 April after reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea, Leicester and Southampton - the other semi-finalists - will also play their rearranged top-flight games in the same midweek.

Meanwhile, Leeds United's home games against Liverpool and Manchester United have also been moved to new dates.

Reigning champions Liverpool will now visit Elland Road on Monday, 19 April (20:00 BST), with the Red Devils going to West Yorkshire on Sunday, 25 April (14:00).

All Premier League fixtures will remain available to watch live in the UK until fans are allowed to return to stadiums, it was announced last month.

Roy Keane scored the winner in a 1-0 triumph for Manchester United on their last Premier League visit to Leeds United in October 2003

Full list of fixtures moved for television coverage from 16 April (all times BST)

Everton v Tottenham - Friday, 16 April (20:00) - Sky Sports

Newcastle v West Ham - Saturday, 17 April (12:30) - Sky Sports

Wolves v Sheffield United - Saturday, 17 April (15:00) - Sky Sports

Arsenal v Fulham - Sunday, 18 April (13:30) - Sky Sports

Manchester United v Burnley - Sunday, 18 April (16:00) - Sky Sports

Leeds United v Liverpool - Monday, 19 April (20:00) - Sky Sports

Chelsea v Brighton - Tuesday, 20 April (20:00) - Sky Sports

Tottenham v Southampton - Wednesday, 21 April (18:00) - Sky Sports

Aston Villa v Manchester City - Wednesday, 21 April (20:15) - Sky Sports

Leicester v West Brom - Thursday, 22 April (20:00) - BT Sport

Arsenal v Everton - Friday, 23 April (20:00) - Sky Sports

Liverpool v Newcastle - Saturday, 24 April (12:30) - BT Sport

West Ham v Chelsea - Saturday, 24 April (17:30) - Sky Sports

Sheffield United v Brighton - Saturday, 24 April (20:00) - Sky Sports

Wolves v Burnley - Sunday, 25 April (12:00) - BBC Sport

Leeds United v Manchester United - Sunday, 25 April (14:00) - Sky Sports

Aston Villa v West Brom - Sunday, 25 April (19:00) - BT Sport

Leicester v Crystal Palace - Monday, 26 April (20:00) - Sky Sports