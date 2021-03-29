Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Furness has scored 30 goals in her 76 appearances for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland midfielder Rachel Furness says Ukraine will provide a "massive challenge" in next month's Euro 2022 play-off.

The Liverpool player netted three times in a qualifying campaign which gives NI the chance to reach a major women's tournament for the first time.

"It's so exciting - we've learned a lot about the squad in the last year and we've got great momentum," she said.

"We've made history to get to this point and we're up for the challenge."

Kenny Shiels' side will travel for the first leg in Ukraine on 9 April with the return game at Seaview on 13 April.

Lauren Wade confirmed on Monday that she will miss the play-off because of an ankle injury and she joins Demi Vance, Megan Bell, Emma McMaster and Caragh Hamilton on the list of absentees for Shiels.

No repeat

Ukraine defeated Northern Ireland 4-0 in the Pinatar Cup a year ago but Furness is confident it will be much closer when the teams meet again.

"When we played against them a lot of girls were winning their first caps - we had a very young side and it gave them a chance to get a taste for senior football," the 32-year-old told Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"It is good that we've played Ukraine in the last year so we know what we're up against. We go into most games as underdogs, as do the men, and you are up against it every game.

"But the heart and determination in the squad sometimes gets us over the line. It's a massive challenge but we're all looking forward to it.

"Lauren's going to be a massive loss. She's been a massive part of what we have been about going forward and she's brought us a lot of success in this campaign."