Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 2 April

Aberystwyth Town v Cefn Druids; 17:00 BST: Druids are the team bottom of the table heading into the second half of the season, five points behind ninth placed Aberystwyth, who won 4-0 at The Rock in October's reverse fixture.

Bala Town v Flint Town United; 17:00 BST: Both sides were hit for six last weekend as they suffered heavy defeats. Bala had already secured their top-six spot, while Flint are 11th. Bala will be looking to complete the double over Flint following a 2-1 at the Essity Stadium earlier in the season.

Cardiff Met v Barry Town United; 17:00 BST: Barry secured their place in the top six with an impressive 6-2 win over Bala last Saturday, while Cardiff Met's defeat at Caernarfon left them two points above the bottom two. David Cotterill's goal secured victory in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Newtown v Connah's Quay Nomads; 17:00 BST: Champions Nomads are top of the table as the first half of the season reaches its conclusion, while Newtown are eighth following defeat to Haverfordwest last weekend. Nomads beat Newtown 2-1 at the Deeside Stadium early in March.

Penybont v Haverfordwest County; 17:00 BST: Two of the three sides chasing the final spots in the Championship Conference meet at The SDM Glass Stadium. Penybont are fifth going into the final game of the first phase, while Haverfordwest are seventh and are three points behind Penybont and sixth placed Caernarfon.

The New Saints v Caernarfon Town; 17:00 BST: Caernarfon are currently in the sixth spot ahead of the final round of first phase games and three points ahead of Haverfordwest. But Huw Griffiths' side face a difficult task at second placed Saints, who trail leaders Connah's Quay by three points after their big win at Flint.

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 4 April

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 14:00 BST

Port Talbot v Briton Ferry Llansawel; 14:00 BST

Abergavenny v Swansea City; 14:00 BST

Cardiff City v Cyncoed; 14:00 BST