Last updated on .From the section Man City

Match of the Day at 50: Aguero recalls his goal v QPR

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, the club has announced.

The 32-year-old Argentina striker's contract expires at the end of the campaign and he has been told it will not be renewed.

Aguero, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club.

He will be honoured by a statue at Etihad Stadium, alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Aguero has played a leading role in City's renaissance in recent years, famously scoring the injury-time winner against QPR in 2012 which clinched the club's first English title in 44 years.

Since then, he has helped City win three more Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

"Sergio's contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

"His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football."

More to follow.