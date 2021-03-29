Sergio Aguero to leave Manchester City at end of season

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, the club has announced.

The 32-year-old Argentina striker's contract expires at the end of the campaign and he has been told it will not be renewed.

Aguero, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club.

He will be honoured by a statue at Etihad Stadium, alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Aguero has played a leading role in City's renaissance in recent years, famously scoring the injury-time winner against QPR in 2012 which clinched the club's first English title in 44 years.

Since then, he has helped City win three more Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

"Sergio's contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

"His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by StevieP, today at 20:05

    Farewell to a real legend AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! That goal.

    • Reply posted by 6X, today at 20:22

      6X replied:
      Yes. Aguero could have joined one of the biggest clubs in Europe (I appreciate AM where he was were already bigger than city) but instead he turned his back on winning the CL (or even appearing in the final) so he could go to a provincial greater manchester team who had much, much less success in their 1st 112 years years than since mansour arrived in 2008

  • Comment posted by problem child, today at 20:05

    Very poor from us to let him leave, hope he enjoys his new club.

    • Reply posted by Get the miles in, today at 20:09

      Get the miles in replied:
      Good to see a Man City player in the debate.
      Top secret hairdressers today?

  • Comment posted by HST125, today at 20:06

    Even as a Man United fan, I'm genuinely saddened by this.

    He may not be quite as prolific in his advancing years but City still haven't found a replacement , in my view.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 20:28

      FootOfDavros replied:
      "He will be honoured by a statue at Etihad Stadium, alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva."

      That speaks volumes for the "history" of this wonderful club...

      Great player but would never in a million years have turned up at pre-oil City.

      Do the real City fans care though?

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 20:11

    This is very sad. An absolute legend to the Premier League, and one of my favourite ever strikers. That iconic goal in 2012 will never be forgotten.

    • Reply posted by Antonio, today at 20:26

      Antonio replied:
      Iconic Goal , what iconic goal ?????

  • Comment posted by M1cha5l, today at 20:07

    As a united fan - I hate this.

    Such a shame that a player of his status won't even get one last game in front of the fans.

    Iconic.

    • Reply posted by easyrider, today at 20:15

      easyrider replied:
      He will be given a Testimonial along with David Silva

  • Comment posted by danology, today at 20:14

    Top 5 all time Priemier league strikers?

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 20:17

      Sam replied:
      Easily

  • Comment posted by LYNCH, today at 20:12

    As an avid Utd fan credit where credit is due GENIUS

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 20:14

    His minutes per goal over the past few seasons show he is a one off class act from a Liverpool fan he will be missed

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 20:13

    I'm none man City fan but have loved watching this lad play for years at the top of his game.

    The game against QPR will never be forgotten or the statement "Agueeeeerroooo"

    All the best in whatever you do next, thanks for the memories.

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 20:11

    Best goal ever to win the premier league in stoppage time. Brilliant sportsman and one of the Pl best players. At 32 surely clubs will be falling over themselves to sign him. Not a City fan (Watford) who Mr Aguero destroyed many a time !

  • Comment posted by VeganMax, today at 20:09

    Such a shame. Even as a Chelsea fan, I've been privileged enough to see him live on quite a few occasions, home and away. An absolute talent, a joy to watch, and a huge loss for City fans and football fans.

  • Comment posted by Billy Onions and his Rag-Time Band, today at 20:12

    LEGEND

    Good luck Sergio, sorry to see you go...

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 20:07

    Well yeah... pre-emptively commenting before the article is more than a "headline".
    Man City are pretty astute financially and aren't going to offer the ageing and often injured player a new contract for sentimental reasons. I dont think this approach devalues his contribution over the years. Shame to see him leave the league, but the sun has set on his elite level career.

  • Comment posted by Mr Red, today at 20:15

    When he was at Atleti, he was good, but when he moved to City he was incredible. I won't miss him playing against us, but I'll miss him in the PL. Quality.

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 20:13

    A master goalscorer and being a Burnley Claret, I witnessed the evidence regularly ! I also liked seeing him joining in the first lockdown teaching children to count in Spanish. Fancy a season at Turf Moor Sergio Maestro ?

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 20:11

    Not a Citeh fan but Agüero is a club and premier league legend

  • Comment posted by PaulM, today at 20:14

    As a Utd fan I have to say I’m gutted. Although he caused Utd many many problems, he lit up the premier league. He still has plenty to offer and will be an assist to any team he joins.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 20:10

    One of the all time premier league greats...and I speak as someone who dislikes Man City greatly
    Good Shift Sergio

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 20:14

    As a Qpr fan he scored that goal that gave city a platform to build on. One of the prems very best strikers always played as if it was his last game.

  • Comment posted by J-M-P, today at 20:13

    The best football moment ever.

    • Reply posted by Pdogg, today at 20:23

      Pdogg replied:
      Bit insensitive.

