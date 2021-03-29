Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aston Villa have condemned anti-Semitic abuse posted online after the club wished fans a happy Passover.

There were hundreds of negative comments on the Facebook post, which was first uploaded on Saturday.

And more than 27,000 people reacted to the club's message of "Chag Pesach Sameach" with an 'angry' emoji.

"The club deplores religious intolerance of any form and is an inclusive organisation who welcomes people of all faiths," Villa said.

Comedian and writer David Baddiel wrote on Twitter: external-link "27.1k angry reactions, to what is basically Happy Easter for Jews. Ugh.

"By the way, I don't see this as anything to do with Villa. It's to do with anti-Semitism and the internet. It could be any other club, indeed any other outlet with a wide reach."