Jamille Matt had treatment on the field before being taken to hospital for surgery on the hand injury

Forest Green Rovers will be without striker Jamille Matt for the rest of the season after he required surgery on a hand injury picked up in Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Bolton Wanderers.

Matt, 31, had to be withdrawn in the early stages of the game and had the procedure to repair the hand after admission to hospital that evening.

The Jamaica forward had scored 16 goals in 38 games for Rovers this season.

Rovers are fifth in League Two, one point off an automatic promotion spot.

Both the player and club have thanked Southmead Hospital in Bristol for the care they gave the striker.