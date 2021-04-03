Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Eibar 0.
Karim Benzema continued his rich scoring form as Real Madrid warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Liverpool with victory over Eibar.
The Frenchman recorded his 24th goal of the season with a firm header from eight yards in the 73rd minute.
Marco Asensio scored the opener when he slotted in from midfielder Casemiro.
The win moves Real to within three points of leaders Atletico Madrid, who are at Sevilla on Sunday.
For coach Zinedine Zidane this win was the perfect way to mark his 250th game in charge of Los Blancos.
The French coach had been under pressure earlier this season, following the Copa del Rey defeat by Alcoyano, but his side have been grinding out wins since February and could still finish with the La Liga-Champions League double.
Real dominated struggling Eibar for much of the match. Aside from the goals, Spain international Asensio, Benzema and Casemiro had efforts ruled out for offside, while Isco went close with a free-kick that came off the bar.
Eibar, second from bottom on goal difference, looked threatening going forward but lacked a cutting edge. Alejandro Pozo sliced an effort wide from inside the area and Real keeper Thibaut Courtois did well to block a low drive from Takashi Inui late in the game.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Courtois
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 23Mendy
- 17Vázquez
- 10ModricSubstituted forKroosat 61'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 12MarceloSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 68'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 61'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forArribasat 68'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Varane
- 8Kroos
- 13Lunin
- 19Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 24Mariano
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 30Arribas
Eibar
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Dmitrovic
- 22PozoBooked at 90mins
- 4Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 23Arbilla
- 11Soares AlvesSubstituted forValdés Díazat 81'minutes
- 6Álvarez
- 21LeónSubstituted forRodriguesat 76'minutes
- 8DiopSubstituted forAtienzaat 76'minutes
- 19GarcíaSubstituted forEnrichat 61'minutes
- 25GilBooked at 20minsSubstituted forInuiat 45'minutes
- 17Kike
Substitutes
- 2Burgos
- 7González Casín
- 9Enrich
- 13Rodríguez
- 14Inui
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 24Rodrigues
- 29Dufur
- 32Arietaleanizbeaskoa
- 33Atienza
- Referee:
- Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
