Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Christophe Berra has made 263 appearances for Hearts

Captain Christophe Berra will leave Hearts when his contract ends this summer, the club has announced.

The former Scotland defender, 36, is in his second spell with first club Hearts.

He returned to Tynecastle in 2017 after nearly eight years in England with Wolves and Ipswich.

"You don't play more than 250 first team games without being a top player," manager Robbie Neilson told the Hearts website.

"And there will be an opportunity for him to add to that number before this season is out. I've been fortunate enough to play alongside Christophe as well as manage him and he has been a great servant to this club."

Berra, who has 41 Scotland caps, fell out of favour with Neilson's predecessor Daniel Stendel last season and was sent out on loan to Dundee but returned this term to lead the Scottish Championship leaders' push for promotion.

This season, he has played 13 times this season and scored in Hearts' shock Scottish Cup loss to Brora Rangers last week.

"He'll remain focused and continue to give his all as we look to get the Championship title clinched, then we can look back and appreciate all that he has done for this club," added Neilson.