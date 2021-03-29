All of England U18s' starting XI play for Premier League teams or their academies

Wales offered a glimpse of future talents in a first under-18s game in over two decades, but eventually fell to a 2-0 defeat against England.

Rob Edwards' less-experienced side matched their opponents for long spells and should have led at half-time.

But the experience gained will be invaluable to these potential stars, with a clear pathway ahead of them.

"The opportunity is there for these players but they need to do everything to take it," said Edwards.

"The pathway is ever-so-clear for the players, it's there for them, but the level is so high and they understand the challenge.

"The two teams out there were different animals in terms of the level they are playing at so we are proud of our performance."

Charlie Savage has two goals and five assists for Manchester United's under-18s this season

In the shadow of the Cardiff City Stadium, where Wales' senior team play Czech Republic in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, two of Edwards' under-18s bore uncanny resemblances to notable relatives.

The flowing blonde hair and physicality of Charlie Savage in midfield made his familial link to former Wales international Robbie plain for all to see.

The 17-year-old Manchester United youth product, son of the former Leicester midfielder, showed composure above his years with the ball at his feet, and gave Wales their attacking platform in the first half.

His partnership with Leicester City's Oli Ewing in midfield helped Wales dominate the majority of the first 45 minutes, in which they had a Ryan Viggars penalty saved and Keelan Williams hit the woodwork.

And Savage, who Edwards described as "serious and professional", said the Welsh under-18s look to the senior squad for motivation.

"During the week we've been in the same hotel as the first team and we can see all these massive stars, but there are youngsters in that team like Neco Williams and Dylan Levitt," said Savage.

"You can see that pathway and they are an inspiration to us to replicate what they've done.

"My dad is always there if I need to speak to him, but he lets the coaches say what they need to.

"But he always stresses the privilege of playing for your country and to be proud."

Burnley defender Keelan Williams wore the armband for Wales until he was replaced by Harry Leeson

The youthful appearance, mannerisms and willingness to attack of 17-year-old Keelan Williams at right wing-back would make him hard to distinguish from older brother Neco at a distance.

With Aston Villa's emerging talent Louie Barry to cope with in the opening 45 minutes, Williams stuck to his defensive duties well while also offering one of Wales' best attacking threats.

After playing in Chris Popov, who was fouled for the Wales' penalty Viggars missed, Williams then had an effort of his own crash against the upright.

"I'm eager to score so I get myself forward, it didn't come off today, but we've competed well against very tough opponents," said Williams.

"Everyone has to work hard to get their spot, when you're back at your club you have to keep performing and hope that gets you a spot in the next camp.

"I've spoken with my brother [Neco Williams], I'll hopefully be watching him on Tuesday, I always look up to him as a role model to me, I want to perform how he does to make my game better.

"I need to keep working hard and hopefully I'll get my chances."

After Wales' impressive start, England made 10 changes at half time including the introduction of Manchester City striker Liam Delap, who has appeared for Pep Guardiola's first team in the Premier League this season.

And it was Delap, son of former Republic of Ireland international Rory, who made the difference at Leckwith Stadium, opening the scoring from the penalty spot after drawing a foul from goalkeeper Max Williams.

Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka doubled the lead after 77 minutes, with Delap involved again in the build up, and it could have been more if not for missed opportunities from Alex Scott and Samuel Edozie.

"Today was about the performance and we could have scored a few goals, there were lots of positives to take and we are proud of that," said Edwards.

"The margins are ever so fine at this level of sport."