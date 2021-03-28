Last updated on .From the section Wales

Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts have been released from the Wales squad after "breaching protocols".

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) did not specify the nature of the breach.

Wales are preparing for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic in Cardiff.

"The three players will be returning to their respective clubs this afternoon," said the FAW.

"The FAW will not be making any further comment."

Leeds United striker Roberts apologised and accepted his banishment, stating: "Gutted to be leaving the camp early, but rules are rules and I shouldn't have been up in the hotel later than the set time.

"Sorry to the team, staff and Wales fans.

"I will continue to work as hard as I can to earn my place in the squad for the Euros."

More to follow.