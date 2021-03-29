Last updated on .From the section Bromley

Andy Woodman kept goal for clubs including Northampton, Brentford, Colchester and Oxford

National League club Bromley have appointed Arsenal's head of goalkeeping Andy Woodman as their new first-team manager.

Woodman, 49, arrives with 15 years of coaching experience at West Ham, Charlton, Newcastle and Arsenal.

He joins the Ravens after spending the last three years with the Gunners and will take charge of his first game against Wealdstone on Friday.

Bromley are 10th in the table, four points outside the play-off places.

"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead such an ambitious club and am looking forward to working towards fulfilling that ambition," Woodman said. external-link

Woodman - whose son Freddie is a professional keeper, on loan with Swansea from Newcastle - replaces the sacked Neil Smith as boss at Hayes Lane.