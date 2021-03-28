Last updated on .From the section National League

Brandon Hall's Hereford have conceded only one goal during their run to the FA Trophy Final

To fulfil a dream of getting to play at Wembley is one thing, to do it on your birthday is something else.

On the day he turned 28, Hereford FC goalkeeper Brandon Hall helped the sixth-tier Bulls beat National League side Woking 1-0 to reach the final of the FA Trophy.

And the stripped stopper chose to mark the double celebration in his post-match press 'briefing' by appearing in only his underwear.

Calling his version of his birthday suit the "best attire" for the occasion, Hall said the National League North club had done something special.

"It's a great achievement and fully deserved," he told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"Not many people get to play at Wembley and not many get the chance to win trophies - regardless of the level.

"It's unbelievable to do it on my birthday."

'No-one ordered the pizza'

Joey Butlin's 21st-minute header was enough to book the Bulls' first trip to Wembley since the final of the FA Vase in 2016 and their second since the club was formed after the demise of Hereford United in December 2014.

"It's a hell of a celebration," Hall added. "We've probably had a few too many beers and a couple of cupcakes but no one ordered the pizza! That would've been nice for an extra celebration."

Woking were Hereford's second National League victims in as many rounds after the Bulls' penalty shootout win over Aldershot in the quarter-finals.

And with the prospect of some supporters being allowed in to Wembley for the Trophy final against seventh-tier Hornchurch on Saturday 22 May, Hall says they will really savour the occasion.

"It's a shame we can't celebrate with fans in Hereford but it seems like there will be a good attendance there," he added.

"We've shown it twice now against teams above us that we can cut it.

"We deserve to be in a league higher and I think we've proved that."