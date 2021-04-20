Greenock Morton v Heart of Midlothian

John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20McAdams
- 2Ledger
- 3Fjørtoft
- 4McLean
- 5McGinty
- 8McGinn
- 6Jacobs
- 10Nesbitt
- 17Lyon
- 16Strapp
- 12Orsi
Substitutes
- 9Muirhead
- 11Oliver
- 15McGuffie
- 19Colville
- 22Easdale
- 27Hynes
- 28McGrattan
Hearts
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 26Halkett
- 4Souttar
- 12LoganSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 62'minutes
- 5Haring
- 18McEneff
- 16Halliday
- 10Boyce
- 31HendersonSubstituted forNaismithat 62'minutes
- 9Gnanduillet
Substitutes
- 13Stewart
- 14Naismith
- 17Mackay-Steven
- 19Irving
- 24Frear
- 28Popescu
- 36McGill
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Shay Logan.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Steven Naismith replaces Euan Henderson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Jacobs (Morton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, Morton. Conceded by John Souttar.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Strapp (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).
Post update
John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Morton).
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.
Post update
Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Brian McLean.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Michael Ledger.
Second Half
Second Half begins Morton 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Morton 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Post update
Foul by Sean McGinty (Morton).
Match report to follow.