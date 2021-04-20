Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0DundeeDundee0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 22McKay
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 27MacKay
  • 4Welsh
  • 18AllardiceBooked at 25mins
  • 11Sutherland
  • 23Allan
  • 77Todorov

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 12MacGregor
  • 14Vincent
  • 16Harper
  • 17Storey
  • 19Lyall
  • 21MacKay

Dundee

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Legzdins
  • 16ElliottBooked at 55mins
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 4Fontaine
  • 2Kerr
  • 3McGhee
  • 8Byrne
  • 18McMullan
  • 9Mullen
  • 11McDaid
  • 17AfolabiSubstituted forAdamat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Jakubiak
  • 12Ferrie
  • 21Sow
  • 24Anderson
  • 26Adam
  • 29Fisher
  • 35Cummings
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Back pass by Adam Legzdins (Dundee).

  2. Post update

    (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Jason Cummings replaces Daniel Mullen.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Fontaine (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  5. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

  6. Post update

    Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Danny Devine.

  10. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

  13. Post update

    Danny Devine (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Booking

    Christie Elliott (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Christie Elliott (Dundee).

  19. Post update

    Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts25156456243251
2Raith Rovers25127644301443
3Dundee2510964438639
4Dunfermline259973430436
5Inverness CT2581163325835
6Queen of Sth2594123849-1131
7Arbroath2578102530-529
8Ayr2569102935-627
9Morton2569102132-1127
10Alloa2546152859-3118
View full Scottish Championship table

