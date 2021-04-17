Scottish Championship
DunfermlineDunfermline1Queen of SthQueen of the South0

Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Follow live coverage from 12:00 BST

Line-ups

Dunfermline

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 22Mayo
  • 13Gaspuitis
  • 3Edwards
  • 16Whittaker
  • 9Wighton
  • 10McManus
  • 8Henderson
  • 23Thomas
  • 7O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 6MacDonald
  • 14McCann
  • 18Allan
  • 20Gill
  • 21Murray
  • 24McInroy
  • 26Todd

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 20Ferguson
  • 33Gibson
  • 4Buchanan
  • 19Breen
  • 3Maxwell
  • 5Obileye
  • 29Awokoya-Mebude
  • 26Dickson
  • 12McCabe
  • 25Jones
  • 10Shields

Substitutes

  • 1Leighfield
  • 2Nortey
  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 8Pybus
  • 11Dobbie
  • 16East
  • 17Joseph
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhys McCabe (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by James Maxwell.

  5. Post update

    Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Queen of the South).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).

  8. Post update

    James Maxwell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Mayo (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by William Gibson.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Mayo (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Rhys Breen.

  14. Post update

    Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ciaran Dickson (Queen of the South).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Queen of the South 0. Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts24155456243250
2Raith Rovers25117742301240
3Dundee2410864438638
4Dunfermline259973229336
5Inverness CT2481063325834
6Queen of Sth2594123747-1031
7Arbroath2578102430-629
8Ayr2569102934-527
9Morton2468102132-1126
10Alloa2556142857-2921
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport