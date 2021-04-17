Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South

Attempt missed. Rhys McCabe (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 22Mayo
- 13Gaspuitis
- 3Edwards
- 16Whittaker
- 9Wighton
- 10McManus
- 8Henderson
- 23Thomas
- 7O'Hara
Substitutes
- 6MacDonald
- 14McCann
- 18Allan
- 20Gill
- 21Murray
- 24McInroy
- 26Todd
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 20Ferguson
- 33Gibson
- 4Buchanan
- 19Breen
- 3Maxwell
- 5Obileye
- 29Awokoya-Mebude
- 26Dickson
- 12McCabe
- 25Jones
- 10Shields
Substitutes
- 1Leighfield
- 2Nortey
- 7Fitzpatrick
- 8Pybus
- 11Dobbie
- 16East
- 17Joseph
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by James Maxwell.
Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Queen of the South).
Foul by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).
James Maxwell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lewis Mayo (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by William Gibson.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Attempt missed. Lewis Mayo (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Rhys Breen.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ciaran Dickson (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Queen of the South 0. Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Match report to follow.