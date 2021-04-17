Arbroath v Ayr United

Substitution, Ayr United. Mark McKenzie replaces Sam Roscoe-Byrne.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 18Williamson
- 17Low
- 9Hilson
- 14Doolan
- 19Hamilton
Substitutes
- 6Whatley
- 8McKenna
- 12Stewart
- 15Donnelly
- 16Moore
- 28Craigen
- 31Douglas
Ayr
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Morrison
- 2Houston
- 30Baird
- 5Roscoe-ByrneSubstituted forMcKenzieat 34'minutes
- 17Ndaba
- 3Reading
- 8MillerBooked at 31mins
- 4Muirhead
- 28Barjonas
- 11McCowan
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 6Murdoch
- 7Moffat
- 10Walsh
- 15Todd
- 18Chalmers
- 22McKenzie
- 29Urminsky
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Michael Miller (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Miller (Ayr United).
Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 3, Ayr United 0. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Nicky Low with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Patrick Reading.
Post update
Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Corrie Ndaba (Ayr United).
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 2, Ayr United 0. Ben Williamson (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ben Williamson (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).
Hand ball by Andre Wright (Ayr United).
Attempt blocked. Kris Doolan (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Baird (Ayr United).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by David Gold.
