Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath3AyrAyr United0

Arbroath v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 18Williamson
  • 17Low
  • 9Hilson
  • 14Doolan
  • 19Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 6Whatley
  • 8McKenna
  • 12Stewart
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Moore
  • 28Craigen
  • 31Douglas

Ayr

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Houston
  • 30Baird
  • 5Roscoe-ByrneSubstituted forMcKenzieat 34'minutes
  • 17Ndaba
  • 3Reading
  • 8MillerBooked at 31mins
  • 4Muirhead
  • 28Barjonas
  • 11McCowan
  • 9Wright

Substitutes

  • 6Murdoch
  • 7Moffat
  • 10Walsh
  • 15Todd
  • 18Chalmers
  • 22McKenzie
  • 29Urminsky
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away9

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Mark McKenzie replaces Sam Roscoe-Byrne.

  2. Post update

    Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Booking

    Michael Miller (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Michael Miller (Ayr United).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 3, Ayr United 0. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Nicky Low with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Patrick Reading.

  8. Post update

    Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Corrie Ndaba (Ayr United).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 2, Ayr United 0. Ben Williamson (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Williamson (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Andre Wright (Ayr United).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kris Doolan (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baird (Ayr United).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by David Gold.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts24155456243250
2Raith Rovers25117742301240
3Dundee2410864438638
4Dunfermline259973229336
5Inverness CT2481063325834
6Queen of Sth2594123747-1031
7Arbroath2578102430-629
8Ayr2569102934-527
9Morton2468102132-1126
10Alloa2556142857-2921
View full Scottish Championship table

