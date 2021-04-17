Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Follow live coverage from 12:00 BST
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 22Grant
- 6Hetherington
- 12Scougall
- 10Trouten
- 7Cawley
- 11Cameron
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 15Jamieson
- 17Connelly
- 19Thomson
- 23Murray
- 24Williamson
- 31Willison
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 7Armstrong
- 26King
- 13Spencer
- 8Hendry
- 21Kennedy
- 18Tait
- 23Ugwu
Substitutes
- 3MacDonald
- 5Mendy
- 9Duku
- 11Abraham
- 16Smith
- 17Thomson
- 22Cooney
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Raith Rovers 0. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jon Robertson.
Post update
Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Kai Kennedy (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ray Grant (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Attempt saved. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.