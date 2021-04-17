Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic1Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 22Grant
  • 6Hetherington
  • 12Scougall
  • 10Trouten
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Cameron

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 15Jamieson
  • 17Connelly
  • 19Thomson
  • 23Murray
  • 24Williamson
  • 31Willison

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 7Armstrong
  • 26King
  • 13Spencer
  • 8Hendry
  • 21Kennedy
  • 18Tait
  • 23Ugwu

Substitutes

  • 3MacDonald
  • 5Mendy
  • 9Duku
  • 11Abraham
  • 16Smith
  • 17Thomson
  • 22Cooney
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Raith Rovers 0. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jon Robertson.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Kai Kennedy (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ray Grant (Alloa Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts24155456243250
2Raith Rovers25117742301240
3Dundee2410864438638
4Dunfermline259973229336
5Inverness CT2481063325834
6Queen of Sth2594123747-1031
7Arbroath2578102430-629
8Ayr2569102934-527
9Morton2468102132-1126
10Alloa2556142857-2921
View full Scottish Championship table

