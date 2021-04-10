Celtic v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|33
|28
|5
|0
|78
|10
|68
|89
|2
|Celtic
|33
|20
|9
|4
|66
|24
|42
|69
|3
|Hibernian
|33
|16
|8
|9
|44
|31
|13
|56
|4
|Aberdeen
|33
|13
|10
|10
|32
|31
|1
|49
|5
|Livingston
|33
|12
|8
|13
|40
|41
|-1
|44
|6
|St Johnstone
|33
|10
|10
|13
|34
|40
|-6
|40
|7
|St Mirren
|33
|10
|10
|13
|30
|38
|-8
|40
|8
|Dundee Utd
|33
|9
|12
|12
|29
|43
|-14
|39
|9
|Motherwell
|33
|9
|8
|16
|32
|51
|-19
|35
|10
|Ross County
|33
|8
|5
|20
|26
|59
|-33
|29
|11
|Kilmarnock
|33
|8
|4
|21
|33
|47
|-14
|28
|12
|Hamilton
|33
|6
|9
|18
|31
|60
|-29
|27
Stream one for your movie night on BBC iPlayer
Find out if so and what effects they can have on you
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre isn't content just to make up the numbers on his Masters debut.
Scotland's Caroline Weir says it would be a "huge honour" to be selected for Team GB's women's football team at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.
Top-flight pair Hibernian and Dundee United's Scottish Cup last-16 ties will both be shown live on BBC Scotland.
After another historic win, Scotland need to turn big strides into consistency, writes BBC Scotland's Andy Burke.
Former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko talks to BBC Scotland about Scott Brown, Celtic and sending Stuart Armstrong paintings.
Predict the final standings of the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership table and share with friends.
Sportscene will show all of the day's Scottish Premiership goals every Saturday evening this season.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland