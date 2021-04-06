Greenock Morton v Inverness CT

Line-ups
Morton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 20McAdams
- 2Ledger
- 4McLean
- 5McGinty
- 27Hynes
- 8McGinn
- 19Colville
- 16Strapp
- 10Nesbitt
- 11Oliver
- 9Muirhead
Substitutes
- 3Fjørtoft
- 6Jacobs
- 12Orsi
- 15McGuffie
- 17Lyon
- 18Blues
- 23Sterling
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 22McKay
- 6Devine
- 24Deas
- 4Welsh
- 18Allardice
- 27MacKay
- 23Allan
- 17Storey
- 77Todorov
Substitutes
- 3McHattie
- 11Sutherland
- 12MacGregor
- 14Vincent
- 16Harper
- 19Lyall
- 21MacKay
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match report to follow.