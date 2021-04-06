Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton19:00Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 20McAdams
  • 2Ledger
  • 4McLean
  • 5McGinty
  • 27Hynes
  • 8McGinn
  • 19Colville
  • 16Strapp
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 11Oliver
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 6Jacobs
  • 12Orsi
  • 15McGuffie
  • 17Lyon
  • 18Blues
  • 23Sterling

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 22McKay
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 4Welsh
  • 18Allardice
  • 27MacKay
  • 23Allan
  • 17Storey
  • 77Todorov

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 11Sutherland
  • 12MacGregor
  • 14Vincent
  • 16Harper
  • 19Lyall
  • 21MacKay
Referee:
Steven Reid

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts23145450242647
2Raith Rovers22106639271236
3Dundee219664037333
4Dunfermline228773028231
5Inverness CT227962823530
6Queen of Sth2293103644-830
7Ayr226882827126
8Morton226791927-825
9Arbroath2367101928-925
10Alloa2346132751-2418
View full Scottish Championship table

