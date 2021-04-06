Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United19:00DundeeDundee
Venue: Somerset Park, Scotland

Ayr United v Dundee

Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Sinisalo
  • 2Houston
  • 17Ndaba
  • 30Baird
  • 3Reading
  • 4Muirhead
  • 15Todd
  • 11McCowan
  • 6Murdoch
  • 18Chalmers
  • 22McKenzie

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 7Moffat
  • 8Miller
  • 9Wright
  • 10Walsh
  • 28Barjonas
  • 29Urminsky

Dundee

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Legzdins
  • 23Marshall
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 4Fontaine
  • 16Elliott
  • 24Anderson
  • 10McGowan
  • 11McDaid
  • 9Mullen
  • 18McMullan
  • 35Cummings

Substitutes

  • 2Kerr
  • 8Byrne
  • 12Ferrie
  • 17Afolabi
  • 25Cameron
  • 26Adam
  • 29Fisher
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts23145450242647
2Raith Rovers22106639271236
3Dundee219664037333
4Dunfermline228773028231
5Inverness CT227962823530
6Queen of Sth2293103644-830
7Ayr226882827126
8Morton226791927-825
9Arbroath2367101928-925
10Alloa2346132751-2418
View full Scottish Championship table

