Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Jordan Rossiter began his career as a youth with Liverpool, making five senior appearances for the Reds

Fleetwood Town midfielder Jordan Rossiter has signed a new contract which keeps him with the League One club until the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old joined the Cod Army from Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the summer of 2020.

His arrival came after a loan spell at Highbury during 2019-20 which was curtailed due to a serious knee injury.

He has gone on to make 46 appearances for Fleetwood, and has turned out 27 times this season.