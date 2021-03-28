Scotland v Faroe Islands: Pick your XI for the World Cup qualifier at Hampden

World Cup qualifying Group F: Scotland v Faroe Islands
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:45

Two games in, Scotland are still looking for their first win in World Cup qualifying.

Sunday's 1-1 stalemate in Israel on Sunday followed Thursday's 2-2 draw against visitors Austria.

Steve Clarke's side are back on home turf on Wednesday so who should start against Faroe Islands? Select your starting XI...

My Scotland XI to face Israel

