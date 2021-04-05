National League
WealdstoneWealdstone1BarnetBarnet0

Wealdstone v Barnet

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Askew
  • 15Harbottle
  • 34Cawley
  • 7Phillips
  • 17Mendy
  • 6Okimo
  • 18Dyer
  • 8Smith
  • 10Green
  • 23Gondoh
  • 11Lewis

Substitutes

  • 13Wishart
  • 14Parish
  • 26Fasanmade
  • 27Fielding
  • 30Hearn

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Azaze
  • 5Preston
  • 7McQueen
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 19McBurnie
  • 16Taylor
  • 20Baker-Richardson
  • 30Vaughan
  • 33Vasiliou
  • 38Daly
  • 40Wordsworth

Substitutes

  • 11Hooper
  • 14Faal
  • 21Adeloye
  • 24Callan
  • 31Nugent
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Wealdstone 1, Barnet 0. Jerome Okimo (Wealdstone).

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United31189451262563
2Hartlepool341710744301461
3Torquay31167849301955
4Notts County29157738231552
5Stockport30149743261751
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Wrexham31139940291148
8Halifax30129946361045
9Eastleigh31111193531444
10Bromley30119104542342
11Altrincham33119133739-242
12Boreham Wood3191483632441
13Maidenhead United28117104139240
14Solihull Moors30116133234-239
15Yeovil31116144549-439
16Aldershot31116143844-639
17Dag & Red31108132938-938
18Wealdstone3196163762-2533
19Woking2987142632-631
20Weymouth3187163445-1131
21King's Lynn2967163358-2525
22Barnet2934222168-4713
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

