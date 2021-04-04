Wrexham v Torquay United

WrexhamWrexham15:00TorquayTorquay United
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|30
|18
|8
|4
|51
|26
|25
|62
|2
|Hartlepool
|33
|17
|9
|7
|43
|29
|14
|60
|3
|Torquay
|30
|16
|6
|8
|49
|30
|19
|54
|4
|Stockport
|30
|14
|9
|7
|43
|26
|17
|51
|5
|Notts County
|28
|14
|7
|7
|37
|23
|14
|49
|6
|Chesterfield
|29
|15
|3
|11
|41
|28
|13
|48
|7
|Wrexham
|30
|13
|8
|9
|40
|29
|11
|47
|8
|Halifax
|29
|12
|8
|9
|45
|35
|10
|44
|9
|Eastleigh
|30
|11
|10
|9
|35
|31
|4
|43
|10
|Bromley
|30
|11
|9
|10
|45
|42
|3
|42
|11
|Altrincham
|32
|11
|8
|13
|37
|39
|-2
|41
|12
|Boreham Wood
|30
|9
|13
|8
|35
|31
|4
|40
|13
|Maidenhead United
|27
|11
|6
|10
|41
|39
|2
|39
|14
|Yeovil
|31
|11
|6
|14
|45
|49
|-4
|39
|15
|Solihull Moors
|29
|11
|5
|13
|32
|34
|-2
|38
|16
|Aldershot
|30
|11
|5
|14
|38
|44
|-6
|38
|17
|Dag & Red
|30
|10
|7
|13
|29
|38
|-9
|37
|18
|Woking
|28
|8
|7
|13
|26
|31
|-5
|31
|19
|Weymouth
|30
|8
|6
|16
|33
|44
|-11
|30
|20
|Wealdstone
|30
|8
|6
|16
|36
|62
|-26
|30
|21
|King's Lynn
|28
|6
|6
|16
|33
|58
|-25
|24
|22
|Barnet
|28
|3
|4
|21
|21
|67
|-46
|13
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0