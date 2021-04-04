Wrexham v Torquay United

National League
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United30188451262562
2Hartlepool33179743291460
3Torquay30166849301954
4Stockport30149743261751
5Notts County28147737231449
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Wrexham30138940291147
8Halifax29128945351044
9Eastleigh30111093531443
10Bromley30119104542342
11Altrincham32118133739-241
12Boreham Wood3091383531440
13Maidenhead United27116104139239
14Yeovil31116144549-439
15Solihull Moors29115133234-238
16Aldershot30115143844-638
17Dag & Red30107132938-937
18Woking2887132631-531
19Weymouth3086163344-1130
20Wealdstone3086163662-2630
21King's Lynn2866163358-2524
22Barnet2834212167-4613
23Dover00000000
