Boreham Wood v Hartlepool United

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Hartlepool United 1. Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United).
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood1HartlepoolHartlepool United1
Last updated on .From the section National League
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-4-2
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Hartlepool United 1. Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United).
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Hartlepool United 0. Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|31
|18
|9
|4
|51
|26
|25
|63
|2
|Hartlepool
|34
|17
|10
|7
|44
|30
|14
|61
|3
|Torquay
|31
|16
|7
|8
|49
|30
|19
|55
|4
|Notts County
|29
|15
|7
|7
|38
|23
|15
|52
|5
|Stockport
|30
|14
|9
|7
|43
|26
|17
|51
|6
|Chesterfield
|29
|15
|3
|11
|41
|28
|13
|48
|7
|Wrexham
|31
|13
|9
|9
|40
|29
|11
|48
|8
|Halifax
|30
|13
|8
|9
|46
|35
|11
|47
|9
|Eastleigh
|31
|11
|11
|9
|35
|31
|4
|44
|10
|Bromley
|30
|11
|9
|10
|45
|42
|3
|42
|11
|Altrincham
|33
|11
|9
|13
|37
|39
|-2
|42
|12
|Boreham Wood
|31
|9
|14
|8
|36
|32
|4
|41
|13
|Maidenhead United
|28
|11
|7
|10
|41
|39
|2
|40
|14
|Solihull Moors
|30
|11
|6
|13
|32
|34
|-2
|39
|15
|Yeovil
|31
|11
|6
|14
|45
|49
|-4
|39
|16
|Aldershot
|31
|11
|6
|14
|38
|44
|-6
|39
|17
|Dag & Red
|31
|10
|8
|13
|29
|38
|-9
|38
|18
|Wealdstone
|31
|9
|6
|16
|37
|62
|-25
|33
|19
|Woking
|29
|8
|7
|14
|26
|32
|-6
|31
|20
|Weymouth
|31
|8
|6
|17
|33
|45
|-12
|30
|21
|King's Lynn
|29
|6
|7
|16
|33
|58
|-25
|25
|22
|Barnet
|29
|3
|4
|22
|21
|68
|-47
|13
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Stream a vast collection of his documentaries on BBC iPlayer
Gary, Alan and Micah discuss horror challenges, death stares and out-and-out brawls
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.