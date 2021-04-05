Solihull Moors v Sutton United

Robert Milsom (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2Williams
- 3Cranston
- 15Maycock
- 7Sbarra
- 4Storer
- 11Ward
- 16McNally
- 21Usher-Shipway
- 25Archer
- 27Hudlin
Substitutes
- 12Coxe
- 13Clayton
- 17Piggott
- 24Hancox
- 26Donawa
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bouzanis
- 2Barden
- 6JohnBooked at 7mins
- 15Eastmond
- 24MilsomBooked at 12mins
- 5Goodliffe
- 10Beautyman
- 20Nembhard
- 7Ajiboye
- 9Bugiel
- 25OlaofeBooked at 6mins
Substitutes
- 3Wyatt
- 17Sho-Silva
- 21Kealy
- 26Simpson
- 28Wilson
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Live Text
Booking
Booking
Louis John (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Isaac Olaofe (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.