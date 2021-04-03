Everton v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin returned to first-team training last week

TEAM NEWS

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin could feature for the first time since August 2019 after overcoming serious hamstring and Achilles injuries.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has still not recovered from an abdominal problem but Robin Olsen is fit to deputise, while James Rodriguez is available.

Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell might make his return following a muscle injury.

Recent absentees Nathaniel Clyne and James McCarthy will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton's struggles at home are well documented but I fancy the Toffees to bounce back here after three straight defeats. I don't see Crystal Palace pushing them.

The big issue for the Eagles now is whether Roy Hodgson will stay on for another season, but at least no-one is talking about them getting relegated.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer David Gray

Carlo Ancelotti's side had scored 11 goals in their opening three league games at Goodison Park this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in the past 12 Premier League meetings, though they've not done the league double over Crystal Palace since 2004-05.

Crystal Palace could lose four consecutive away games against the Toffees for the first time.

Everton

Everton have lost seven of their past 11 Premier League home fixtures. An eighth home defeat of the season would equal their most this century, set in 2015-16.

The Toffees could lose four competitive matches in a row for the first time since December 2017 to January 2018.

They have conceded 22 league goals at Goodison Park this season, more than in any of the previous four seasons.

A win on Monday would give Everton 49 points, matching last season's final tally.

Crystal Palace