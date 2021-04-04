League Two
ColchesterColchester United15:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 5th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge392171159362370
2Cheltenham382081052341868
3Bolton381810104843564
4Tranmere38189115146563
5Forest Green381711105042862
6Morecambe38188125351262
7Newport37169124739857
8Exeter3715111160431756
9Leyton Orient38168144440456
10Carlisle37166155144754
11Bradford37159134442254
12Salford3713131142311152
13Stevenage391216113433152
14Crawley381410144849-152
15Harrogate38147174042-249
16Port Vale39138185052-247
17Scunthorpe37137173845-746
18Oldham39129185565-1045
19Mansfield39917134551-644
20Walsall38818123946-742
21Barrow37118184447-341
22Colchester39816153653-1740
23Southend39811202352-2935
24Grimsby38712192956-2733
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC