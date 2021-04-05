Tranmere Rovers v Cambridge United

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Joe Murphy.
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 13Murphy
- 17Khan
- 26Clarke
- 6Monthe
- 18MacDonald
- 2O'Connor
- 19Feeney
- 8SpearingSubstituted forMorrisat 20'minutes
- 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 22Lewis
- 14Woolery
Substitutes
- 3Ridehalgh
- 7Morris
- 11Blackett-Taylor
- 15Crawford
- 21Ray
- 28Nugent
- 30Jones
Cambridge
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 25Burton
- 2Knoyle
- 15Okedina
- 5Taylor
- 3Iredale
- 4Digby
- 44Boateng
- 7Hannant
- 8O'Neil
- 20Ironside
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 6Drysdale
- 11Dunk
- 13McKenzie-Lyle
- 14Hoolahan
- 18Tracey
- 19May
- 27Worman
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hiram Boateng with a headed pass.
Post update
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Joe Murphy tries a through ball, but Danny Lloyd is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Kieron Morris replaces Jay Spearing because of an injury.
Post update
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Liam Feeney tries a through ball, but Danny Lloyd is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Danny Lloyd (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United).
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Cambridge United 0. Paul Lewis (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Lloyd.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.