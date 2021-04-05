League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers1CambridgeCambridge United0

Tranmere Rovers v Cambridge United

League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 13Murphy
  • 17Khan
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 18MacDonald
  • 2O'Connor
  • 19Feeney
  • 8SpearingSubstituted forMorrisat 20'minutes
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 22Lewis
  • 14Woolery

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 7Morris
  • 11Blackett-Taylor
  • 15Crawford
  • 21Ray
  • 28Nugent
  • 30Jones

Cambridge

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 15Okedina
  • 5Taylor
  • 3Iredale
  • 4Digby
  • 44Boateng
  • 7Hannant
  • 8O'Neil
  • 20Ironside
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 6Drysdale
  • 11Dunk
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 18Tracey
  • 19May
  • 27Worman
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Joe Murphy.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hiram Boateng with a headed pass.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Joe Murphy tries a through ball, but Danny Lloyd is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Kieron Morris replaces Jay Spearing because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Liam Feeney tries a through ball, but Danny Lloyd is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Danny Lloyd (Tranmere Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Cambridge United 0. Paul Lewis (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Lloyd.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

