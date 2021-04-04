League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull392271065323373
2Peterborough382261066372972
3Sunderland371913558283070
4Lincoln City371881155401562
5Portsmouth371871255401561
6Blackpool361791046321460
7Charlton381611115550559
8Gillingham39177155550558
9Ipswich37177134138358
10Doncaster36176135346757
11Oxford Utd38168145246656
12MK Dons38159145552354
13Accrington37159134951-254
14Plymouth391410155060-1052
15Crewe37149144548-351
16Fleetwood381311144133850
17Shrewsbury361113124042-246
18Burton37119174661-1542
19Northampton39109203354-2139
20Swindon38114234467-2337
21Wimbledon37812173660-2436
22Wigan3898213965-2635
23Bristol Rovers3997233762-2534
24Rochdale37711194769-2232
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC