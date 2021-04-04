Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough12:30WatfordWatford
Venue: Riverside Stadium, England

Middlesbrough v Watford

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 20Fisher
  • 4Hall
  • 17McNair
  • 27Bola
  • 5Morsy
  • 16Howson
  • 22Saville
  • 29Spence
  • 18Watmore
  • 21Kebano

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 10Akpom
  • 11Fletcher
  • 13Archer
  • 14Bolasie
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 33Coulson
  • 45Coburn

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21Femenía
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 11Masina
  • 19Hughes
  • 14Chalobah
  • 7Zinckernagel
  • 23Sarr
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12Sema

Substitutes

  • 1Foster
  • 3Ngakia
  • 15Cathcart
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Lazaar
  • 18Gray
  • 22Success
  • 27Kabasele
  • 28C Sánchez
Referee:
Tim Robinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39259557282984
2Watford39239756263078
3Brentford381912766402669
4Swansea38209945301569
5Barnsley39198125043765
6Reading391891253421163
7Bournemouth3817111058382062
8Cardiff3916101355381758
9Middlesbrough39168154742556
10Millwall391316103936355
11Stoke391413124442255
12QPR381411134243-153
13Luton38148163143-1250
14Bristol City39154203952-1349
15Blackburn391210175043746
16Nottm Forest391112163138-745
17Preston39136204050-1045
18Huddersfield381110174253-1143
19Derby391110182942-1343
20Birmingham391011182950-2141
21Coventry38912173251-1939
22Rotherham35105203848-1035
23Sheff Wed38108202848-2032
24Wycombe3979232661-3530
