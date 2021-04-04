Coventry City v Bristol City

CoventryCoventry City15:00Bristol CityBristol City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|39
|25
|9
|5
|57
|28
|29
|84
|2
|Watford
|39
|23
|9
|7
|56
|26
|30
|78
|3
|Brentford
|38
|19
|12
|7
|66
|40
|26
|69
|4
|Swansea
|38
|20
|9
|9
|45
|30
|15
|69
|5
|Barnsley
|39
|19
|8
|12
|50
|43
|7
|65
|6
|Reading
|39
|18
|9
|12
|53
|42
|11
|63
|7
|Bournemouth
|38
|17
|11
|10
|58
|38
|20
|62
|8
|Cardiff
|39
|16
|10
|13
|55
|38
|17
|58
|9
|Middlesbrough
|39
|16
|8
|15
|47
|42
|5
|56
|10
|Millwall
|39
|13
|16
|10
|39
|36
|3
|55
|11
|Stoke
|39
|14
|13
|12
|44
|42
|2
|55
|12
|QPR
|38
|14
|11
|13
|42
|43
|-1
|53
|13
|Luton
|38
|14
|8
|16
|31
|43
|-12
|50
|14
|Bristol City
|39
|15
|4
|20
|39
|52
|-13
|49
|15
|Blackburn
|39
|12
|10
|17
|50
|43
|7
|46
|16
|Nottm Forest
|39
|11
|12
|16
|31
|38
|-7
|45
|17
|Preston
|39
|13
|6
|20
|40
|50
|-10
|45
|18
|Huddersfield
|38
|11
|10
|17
|42
|53
|-11
|43
|19
|Derby
|39
|11
|10
|18
|29
|42
|-13
|43
|20
|Birmingham
|39
|10
|11
|18
|29
|50
|-21
|41
|21
|Coventry
|38
|9
|12
|17
|32
|51
|-19
|39
|22
|Rotherham
|35
|10
|5
|20
|38
|48
|-10
|35
|23
|Sheff Wed
|38
|10
|8
|20
|28
|48
|-20
|32
|24
|Wycombe
|39
|7
|9
|23
|26
|61
|-35
|30
Stream a vast collection of his documentaries on BBC iPlayer
Gary, Alan and Micah discuss horror challenges, death stares and out-and-out brawls