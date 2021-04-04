Championship
SwanseaSwansea City15:00PrestonPreston North End
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Preston North End

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39259557282984
2Watford39239756263078
3Brentford381912766402669
4Swansea38209945301569
5Barnsley39198125043765
6Reading391891253421163
7Bournemouth3817111058382062
8Cardiff3916101355381758
9Middlesbrough39168154742556
10Millwall391316103936355
11Stoke391413124442255
12QPR381411134243-153
13Luton38148163143-1250
14Bristol City39154203952-1349
15Blackburn391210175043746
16Nottm Forest391112163138-745
17Preston39136204050-1045
18Huddersfield381110174253-1143
19Derby391110182942-1343
20Birmingham391011182950-2141
21Coventry38912173251-1939
22Rotherham35105203848-1035
23Sheff Wed38108202848-2032
24Wycombe3979232661-3530
View full Championship table

Top Stories